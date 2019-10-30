The 40th annual Christmas Round Up at the Amarillo Civic Center this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mark your calendars for the 40th Annual Christmas Roundup: A Holiday Market, November 1-3, and get ready to shop ‘til you drop for a good cause.
The event will take place at the Amarillo Civic Center, North and South Exhibit Halls 401 S. Buchanan Street, Amarillo.
Admission is $8 for a weekend pass; children under 12 are free. Tickets are available at the door.
This celebration of the season will be a weekend filled with shopping, cocktails, entertainment, door prizes, raffles and a silent auction.
For the third year in a row, they will have two full exhibit halls with over 150 merchants.
The events and times for each day are as follows:
Friday, Nov. 1 - 10:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m.
- Red’s Early Bird Shopping from 10:00 AM until Noon with refreshments and giveaways for the first 100 shoppers. Sponsored by Krause Landscape, Cliffside Coffee and Girasol Café and Bakery
- Jingle, Sip, Shop & Mingle from 5:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. A fun night out with friends. Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, participating merchant discounts and FRIDAY ONLY door prizes and specialty raffles. Sponsored by Graham Brothers Jewelers and OHMS Café
Saturday, Nov. 2 - 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.
- Pictures and Crafts with Santa from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
- Sponsored by David Williams Photography and Dental Group of Amarillo
Sunday, Nov. 3 - 11:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.
- Silent Auction closes at 2:00 PM
The proceeds from Christmas Roundup help fund the many educational programs that the Amarillo Museum of Art offers.
Such programs include: Museum School, Summer Art Camps, ArtSmart Senior Programming, Docent-led Tours, Regional School Outreach, Lectures and Gallery Talks just to name a few.
