1 person arrested after a traffic stop yields 140 pounds of marijuana near Conway

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - 1 person is now in custody after a traffic stop yields over 140 pounds of marijuana and 11 pounds of assorted THC products on Monday.
According to DPS, a trooper stopped a 2019 Cadillac XTS around 12:30 p.m. near Conway headed east on I-40.
A canine unit arrived and alerted the troopers on the Cadillac.
The troopers then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana and assorted THC products inside the trunk and back seat.
The driver, 32-year-old Vanessa Bolash, of Vista, California, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana and felony possession of a controlled substance.
The drugs allegedly were being transported from Los Angeles, California, to Tennessee.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.