1 person arrested after a traffic stop yields 140 pounds of marijuana near Conway
Drug stop near Conway yields over 140 pounds of marijuana and 11 pounds of assorted THC products. (Source: DPS)
By Richard Bullard | October 30, 2019 at 3:16 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 3:16 PM

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - 1 person is now in custody after a traffic stop yields over 140 pounds of marijuana and 11 pounds of assorted THC products on Monday.

According to DPS, a trooper stopped a 2019 Cadillac XTS around 12:30 p.m. near Conway headed east on I-40.

A canine unit arrived and alerted the troopers on the Cadillac.

The troopers then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana and assorted THC products inside the trunk and back seat.

The driver, 32-year-old Vanessa Bolash, of Vista, California, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana and felony possession of a controlled substance.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Los Angeles, California, to Tennessee.

