Curbside Cart Collection Program to soon expand help Amarillo waste collection

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Curbside Cart Program will be expanded following the purchase of a new automated side loader truck.
To make Amarillo’s waste collection more efficient, the City feels as though expanding this new trash system will help keep more neighborhoods clean while also helping to lower disposal costs.
In order to begin the expansion process, City Council approved the purchase of a new automated side loader truck.
“This will be a 2019 Mac Automated Side loader for the Cart Program for the City of Amarillo,” said Assistant Superintendent of Fleet Service Jason Jupe.
As of right now, only a small percentage of City Residents are using this Curbside Cart Collection Program.
Participating citizens are given two free Curbside Carts to place their trash in, and on their scheduled trash pick up day, an automated side loader truck loads and unloads their trash carts.
The City plans to expand the number of participating citizens through the new automated side loader truck.
City officials are still deciding what trash route the new truck will take, and which neighborhoods will be affected.
“This truck will be at our facilities within four to six months, and once the solid waste department is ready for the distributing of the Curbside Carts, it will be ready to go," said Jupe.
