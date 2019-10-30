Cold Night Ahead

It has been the coldest day since last Winter with highs staying in the 20s. We’ve also seen some light snow & patchy ice but overall we got lucky in terms of ice accumulation. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clearing skies & much colder temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the teens with wind chill values down to the single digits.
Thursday is looking warmer with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Expect sunny skies and light winds. Halloween night is looking chilly with temperatures in the 30s & 40s, be sure to wear some layers under your costume.