APD recovers $300,000 worth of heroin from a Greyhound bus on Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department recovered more than $300,000 worth of black tar heroin from a Greyhound Bus on Monday.
A K-9 officer was patrolling the Greyhound Maintenance Barn on South Monroe when it alerted officers of possible drugs detected near a luggage bin.
According to the Amarillo Police, upon inspection of the luggage bin, five bundles of heroin were reportedly discovered inside sealed boots soles.
The officers then traveled with the bus to the Greyhound Terminal, where they later arrested Sindulfo Galeana as he arrived to pick up the bags.
Galeana has been charged with possession of heroin with the intent to distribute.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
