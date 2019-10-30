APD need your help searching for missing teen with autism

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is needing your help in finding a missing teen with autism.
APD officers are looking for a 17-year-old Gavin Gamboa.
He could be in danger due to the cold and is described as being 5′8″ tall and weighing 120 pounds.
Gamboa has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black north face jacket, light blue jeans and black high top vans.
According to officers, he was last seen around 4:00 p.m. in the 6200 blocks of Ventura.
Anyone who has seen Gamboa or knows his current location is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806 378-3038.
We will continue to update this story as this develops.
