Amarillo College to host annual Trunk or Treat tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One through-way at the Washington Street Campus will be crawling with dinosaurs, superheroes, zombies and other colorful characters when Amarillo College present is annual Halloween festival, Trunk or Treat.
The festival will take place from 4:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of the pedestrian bridge on 24th Avenue, which will be temporarily closed to vehicle traffic.
The event is free and open to the public.
It will be moved indoors - to the first floor of the nearby Ware Student Commons - if the weather is inclement.
AC student organizations will provide games and activities, and trick-or-treaters can compete for a variety of prizes and of course, collect candy.
