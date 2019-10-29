Texas Library Association honored Rep. Four Price today at the Downtown Library

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Library Association honored Four Price this afternoon at the Downtown Amarillo Public Library.
Representative Price was recognized for his work on House Bill 1960 relating to the Governor’s Broadband Council.
The Council presents an opportunity for Texas to research broadband development in unserved and underserved areas, identifying barriers to broadband access and determining how those barriers might be overcome.
Public libraries provide vital links to information for students, job seekers, small business owners, entrepreneurs and many others, but 94-percent of Texans do not have access to adequate internet speeds through their public libraries.
Recognizing the important role libraries play in providing internet access to the public, Representative Price added a representative from a library advocacy organization to the Council.
