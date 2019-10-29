Students raise $10,000 and counting for Amarillo community through United Way

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This morning, 750 teens from area middle and high schools will be uniting to learn about the needs of the community through the United Way Youth Day.
Beginning at 8:30 a.m., students will listen to a national youth speaker and enjoy a program hosted by teen leaders.
Throughout the day, teens will then visit three of 19 programs funded by United Way donors and seventeen buses will take students to multiple sites.
United Way of Amarillo and Canyon said last year, the students who attended Youth Leadership Day went back to their schools and helped raise over $33,000 among their peers.
This year, the students have raised over $10,000 for the community so far.
With the money raised, the Youth Cabinet will research grants and allocate those dollars to local programs and projects.
Allocations from this year’s campaign will be announced Spring 2020.
