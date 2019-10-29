School closings due to winter weather conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday

School delays and closings for Tuesday, October 29 and Wednesday, October 30
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 29, 2019 at 11:46 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 1:07 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some schools in the area are releasing early Tuesday and closing Wednesday due to the winter weather conditions.

Due to the cold spell and delays in providing gas to the HVAC system, Willow Vista Early Childhood Academy will close the campus on Wednesday, October 30. The campus will remain closed until Monday, November 3 when classes will resume. Parent conferences scheduled for Friday, November 1 will be rescheduled at a later date.

