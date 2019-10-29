North Heights leader to be honored at Amarillo NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ‘A tireless volunteer and community advocate.’ This is how the Amarillo NAACP describes Mildred Darton and why she’s up for the lifetime achievement award at the Freedom Fund Banquet this weekend.
“Always advocating for her community in North Heights and Amarillo as a whole and its citizens,” said the Freedom Fund Banquet Chair Jerri Glover. “Trying to help us all remember that we are all one city and that we shouldn’t be neglecting one part of our city. That what affects one part affects the whole.”
From a small committee to an entire association, the North Heights Advisory Association has been devoted to revitalizing the North Heights community.
Darton said she’s honored to be receiving the award and proud of the milestones that have been accomplished over the years.
One of the most recent accomplishments Darton is proud of is the development of the North Heights Linen Service and the upcoming construction of the facility.
“Out of all of the meetings that we’ve attended, the time that has been put in, something fantastic is coming out of those hours of labor,” said Darton. “Giving back to the community, a community that invested so much in me, it means a lot to me to try to help the ones coming behind me.”
Darton said while the North Heights Advisory Association was a vehicle for redevelopment in the neighborhood, she joined the Amarillo NAACP to help initiate change.
“I felt like we could do more together than we can separate,” she said.
The Amarillo NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet will be this Saturday Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Grand Plaza of the Amarillo Civic Center.
“We just invite everyone to come out. We’re going to have Ruth Ellen Lynch, she’ll be our entertainment during dinner, so we’re excited to have her singing for us,” said Glover. “There will be, again, several awards given out for members of the community. And this is our only fundraiser, it’s so important that we keep these funds available so that we are able to address the issues that are brought to our attention and continue to do good work in the community.”
