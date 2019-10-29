Law enforcement working to keep sex offenders away from children this Halloween

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s the twelfth year the community supervision and corrections department has run their lights out program on Halloween.
“What we do is we tell offenders they can not have any Halloween decorations out, anything to try and attract children to their house on Halloween and then, of course, we drive by to make sure they don’t have porch lights on as well, welcoming trick or treaters,” said Terry Easterling, director of community supervision and corrections department.
Surrounding counties will also be patrolling areas where they know registered sex offenders live, making sure there are not any violations happening.
“Of the ones we’ve registered, most of them are not on probation or parole. They’ve been discharged from their sentence and everything, and they live in the county, and you know to live their life,” said Hank Blanchard, public information officer for the Randall County Sheriff.
Randall county says their goal is to protect the innocent, and in this case, that is children trick or treating.
“If you violate any of the rules regarding sex offender registration, you’ll go back to prison. Most of them, they don’t want to go to prison, they want to live their life, try and get through, do their registration, and not get in any trouble. For the most part, they don’t want to do anything that would cause any violation in their registration. But I’ll tell you the other side of the coin is this, a lot of them are married with kids, a lot of them,” said Blanchard.
When asked if Halloween would be an issue for children, if this program weren't in place, Easterling was confident the protocols are making a difference.
“Oh, it is a deterrent. This is something we are trying to do. We do prevent someone from making another mistake. This is something we’re doing for the offender, not to the offender. We don’t want somebody placed in a situation where they have small children coming to their house. Even if they’re in the other room and its mom and dad passing out candy, you know how does the offender proves that?” said Easterling.
