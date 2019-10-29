Law enforcement working to keep sex offenders away from children this Halloween

“If you violate any of the rules regarding sex offender registration, you’ll go back to prison. Most of them, they don’t want to go to prison, they want to live their life, try and get through, do their registration, and not get in any trouble. For the most part, they don’t want to do anything that would cause any violation in their registration. But I’ll tell you the other side of the coin is this, a lot of them are married with kids, a lot of them,” said Blanchard.