AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re trying to make Halloween plans for your friends or family, we’ve got you covered.
Here are some Halloween events happening around the Panhandle this week:
This year’s 6th Street Creepy Crawl benefits P.E.T.S Clinic of Amarillo.
From 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., you can attend Monster Mash dance lessons and pumpkin painting in the RR Bar Backroom.
From 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., your family can participate in trick-or-treating, kids games and activities up and down 6th Street. Plus, there will be booths by different vendors.
From 6:00 until 9:00 p.m., see Touching Voodoo live at Smokey Joe’s.
At 7:00 p.m., Chawn and Sarah will be live at Handle Bar & Grill.
At 7:30 p.m., you can enter your pet in the Pets’ Costume Contest at Costume Castle. Your kids can participate in the Kids Costume Contest at 8:00 p.m. at Rocking OT.
At 8:30 p.m., Laeom and Blackbox Theatre will be live at The 806.
At 9:00 p.m., BadGrammar, TrenchRat and Corts will be live at Rocking OT.
At 9:30 p.m., Ruby Ring, SunDrinker and Like Red Giants will be live at Goldenlight.
At 10:00 p.m. Julian Davis & The Situation will be live at Leftwoods.
Finish off the night at the Adults Costume Contest happening at Midnight at Goldenlight.
Trunk or Treat at Amarillo College
The entire community is invited to a Trunk or Treat festival at the Washington Street Campus of Amarillo College this Halloween.
From 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. there will be treats, tricks, games and prizes for all.
The festival will be held at 24th Avenue under the bridge.
Pondeseta Brewing Co. will have an Adult Costume Contest on Halloween.
The contest is free to enter with prizes for the top three winners.
There will also be a debut of a new food truck called Guilty Grubs from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Plus, Pondeseta is introducing “THE BECKIEST!” a pumpkin spice latte covfefe brew in partnership with Evocation.
The event begins at 5:00 p.m., and the contest begins at 8:00 p.m.
Mr. Gatti’s Pizza is hosting a Halloween costume contest.
From 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal and drinks.
The first place prize is a free birthday party. The second place prize is a $50 gift card, and the third place prize is a $25 game card.
Westgate Mall will host the annual Mall-O-Ween on Thursday, October 31.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m .and lasts until candy runs out.
Grace Church will host Trunk or Treat on Halloween.
Children are encouraged to come dressed in costumes and gather candy from the decorated trunks in the church parking lot.
There will be activities, including a petting zoo, games, hot chocolate and more.
The event runs from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
The creeps will come out this weekend at the Amarillo Scaregrounds.
Scaregrounds will be open Halloween Day and for Dia De Los Muertos on Nov. 1.
The pepsi pass costs $40, an all night pass is $60 or you can pay individually for the attractions.
Scaregrounds has six different haunted activities family and friends can participate in.
Get your tickets at the gate or online.
The FRIGHTMARE Haunted House is open for Halloween.
Starting at 7:00 p.m. at 816 S. Van Buren Street, you can check out FRIGHTMARE while benefiting the AAYC Community Center.
General admission is $20.
The haunted house at 3015 S.W. 6th Ave. will be open Halloween night at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the haunted house.
Amarillo’s newest haunted house Butcher’s Hollow is open for October.
The haunted house is open on Halloween at 7:00 p.m. and is located at 2503 S.W. 45th Ave.
Tickets are $20.
