Doppler Dave Is Tracking Round 2 Of Wintry Weather

A major cold blast will surge into our area tonight along with a mixture of precipitation including rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Although amounts will be much lighter than last week’s storm, even minor accumulations of ice and sleet are capable of producing very treacherous travel conditions by morning. Bridges and overpasses will glaze first, but even road and highway surfaces may be glazed by morning. Some light snow is possible on top of the ice, with only minor accumulations expected. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our entire area starting late tonight. Along with the potential for dangerous travel, frigid conditions should be planned for with wind chills in the teens and single digits over the next 36 hours.