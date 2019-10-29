Another cold day

It is a cold start to the morning with temps in the teens. Afternoon highs will only be in the 30′s. Skies will be cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle today. Snow and ice will be possible overnight. accumulations if any will be light but still may cause slick conditions on roads. Temps will drop back into the 20′s and teens overnight with highs in the low 30′s tomorrow. Halloween will stay below normal with highs in the 40′s and low 50′s. Evening temps for trick or treating will be chilly. We stay in the 40′s and 50′s Friday into Saturday.