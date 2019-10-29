Amarillo Public Library to offer new spaces for crafting, education with new addition

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Downtown Public Library will soon begin construction on a new addition in the building that could benefit Amarillo residents monetarily.
The Downtown Public Library received funding from three different organizations to construct a specialized crafts area that staff members are hoping will help aid residents generating another source of income.
This new maker space will have everything from sewing machines, textile construction areas, jewelry making machines, and more.
The library will also provide instructors to help visitors learn how to use each machine in order to help people perfect their craft.
Space is free of charge and is being created for people to explore new hobbies or even explore new business ideas that could help them earn money.
“We’re looking at adding equipment such as a quilting machine, sewing machines, poster printer, woodworking tools, jewelry making equipment, and things like that,” said Director of Library Services Amanda Barrera. “People can try our crafts and other making projects that they might not have the equipment to do otherwise, but this allows them to give it a try and see if it’s something they wish to pursue, maybe as a side job or a business venture.”, she says.
Construction will begin towards the end of the year and is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2020.
