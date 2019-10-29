Amarillo police searching for suspects in convenience store armed robbery wearing clown masks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities need your help identifying two suspects who robbed a convenience store wearing clown masks over the weekend.
Around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a convenience store near North Grand Street and Northeast 16th Avenue for an armed robbery.
The two suspects were both wearing clown masks. One suspect was in all gray and the other in all black.
The man in gray pointed a gun at the employees and demanded money. They then ran away from the store.
If you know who these men might be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to their identification and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
