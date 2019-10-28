Warrior Women Unite tomorrow to benefit Amarillo Breast Center of Excellence

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Street Volkswagen will host fundraiser tomorrow for Amarillo Breast Center of Excellence Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
The event starts at 6:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. at Street Volkswagen.
Admission is $10 per person, and that includes food, drinks, entertainment, giveaways and educational discussions forum.
“We are excited to announce a new name for our breast cancer research fundraiser this year,” said Customer Relations Manager Sindy Monasmith. “We wanted to pay tribute to all women who have fought this horrible disease, so we are calling it Warrior Women Unite and really uniting that evening to learn from one another and hopefully encourage more women to get tested.”
All proceeds from the evening will go directly to the Tech health center.
“We welcome anyone to join us on Tuesday night. The money is great, and we love raising the money, but if on woman walks away that evening with the courage to make that first appointment, then maybe hopefully we’ll have helped save a life,” said Monasmith.
The evening will include speakers from the Amarillo Breast Center of Excellence, a fashion show, vendors and a silent auction.
For more information about the event or to purchase a ticket, please contact Sindy Monasmith at 806 350-8999.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.