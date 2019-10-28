TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on I-40 at Whitaker has westbound lanes closed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police report a traffic accident on I-40 Westbound at Whitaker has interstate closed. Drivers are being asked to find alternative routes and avoid area.
Amarillo Police are working an accident on westbound I-40 at Whitaker involving a semi and 2 other vehicles.
This accident has the westbound lanes completely closed until further notice.
Drivers need to avoid the area or seek alternative routes until the road is cleared and the interstate has been opened back up.
