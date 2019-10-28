Potter County and 56 surrounding counties fighting to end ‘modern day slavery’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter county and 56 neighboring counties in the High Plains region partnering with Buffett-McCain Institute Initiative to combat what they are referring to as modern slavery among agricultural workers.
“Workers have a wide range of experience on farms, In Texas, like any other state that has busy agricultural season going on. Tens of thousands of people come and go. Many of them get a fair shake; they get a good job, make a good living. Some of them are having substandard situations going on. That can be anything from health and safety issues, wage and hour and at the extreme end of the spectrum at exploitation, you get what is defined as human trafficking or labor trafficking,” said Gonzalo Martinez De Vedia, program manager for Buffett-McCain Initiative.
The Buffett-McCain institute will provide funding for this partnership, providing 160 thousand for the first six months then reevaluating the grant in April with hopes of the partnership and program lasting ten years.
“Human trafficking, in general, is not one of the easiest cases to prosecute. It’s like a sexual assault case. They’re hard to try. They also don’t deserve to come to the united states and be mistreated either,” said Randall Sims, 47th district attorney.
The Buffett-McCain institute says the status of someone enduring such conditions as human trafficking does not matter.
“Labor trafficking can happen to folks of any background and any documentation status. Some of the workers that end up in that situation are here on the H2A agricultural visa. Others may have come here informally without documents, and others may be US citizens. It's really not an immigration issue in that sense. It’s more of a problem of crime and people being forced or coerced at work," said Vedia.
Sims says studies have been done on governmental paperwork that indicates where some of the problem areas are.
“We’re also going to have to be realistic about the difficulties of putting cases together or found. I think we’re going to find some, as a matter of fact, I know we already have found some. But getting them from knowing what’s happening into the courtroom system is going to be very difficult as to whether or not you’re going to have cooperative victims,” said Simms.
The Buffett-McCain Institute says they hope to get this program started and in ten years have it all run locally.
