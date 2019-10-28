Potter County and 56 surrounding counties fighting to end ‘modern day slavery’

“Workers have a wide range of experience on farms, In Texas, like any other state that has busy agricultural season going on. Tens of thousands of people come and go. Many of them get a fair shake; they get a good job, make a good living. Some of them are having substandard situations going on. That can be anything from health and safety issues, wage and hour and at the extreme end of the spectrum at exploitation, you get what is defined as human trafficking or labor trafficking,” said Gonzalo Martinez De Vedia, program manager for Buffett-McCain Initiative.