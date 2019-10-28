Mobile Health Clinic set for Tuesday at Amarillo Animal Mangement & Welfare

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s Public Health Department will host a mobile health clinic on Tuesday.
The mobile clinic will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Animal Management & Welfare (AAMW).
The mobile health clinic site will be next door to the AAMW at Southeast Pool, 3435 S Osage St.
Immunizations are $14.85 per vaccine. If available, please bring current immunization or shot records.
Immunizations and HIV testing will be available:
- Immunizations include (while supplies last)
- pneumococcal - pneumonia
- MMR - measles, mumps and rubella
- Tdap - tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough
- Flu
- HPV - human papillomavirus
- meningitis
- Hepatitis A and B
- Twinrix - Hep A/B combo
Free rapid HIV and syphilis testing will be offered with results available the same day.
Walk-ins are welcome, and no appointment is necessary. Adults with Medicaid, no insurance, or who are underinsured are eligible to participate.
The AAMW is having a Halloween adoption special for black and orange animals for $20. All other dogs will be $35 and cats will be $25.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.