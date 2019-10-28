Mobile Health Clinic set for Tuesday at Amarillo Animal Mangement & Welfare

AAMW also offering Halloween Adoption special

Mobile Health Clinic set for Tuesday at Amarillo Animal Mangement & Welfare
Mobile Health Clinic set for Tuesday at Amarillo Animal Mangement & Welfare (Source: kfda)
By Richard Bullard | October 28, 2019 at 4:30 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 4:30 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s Public Health Department will host a mobile health clinic on Tuesday.

The mobile clinic will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Animal Management & Welfare (AAMW).

The mobile health clinic site will be next door to the AAMW at Southeast Pool, 3435 S Osage St.

Immunizations are $14.85 per vaccine. If available, please bring current immunization or shot records.

Immunizations and HIV testing will be available:

  • Immunizations include (while supplies last)
  • pneumococcal - pneumonia
  • MMR - measles, mumps and rubella
  • Tdap - tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough
  • Flu
  • HPV - human papillomavirus
  • meningitis
  • Hepatitis A and B
  • Twinrix - Hep A/B combo

Free rapid HIV and syphilis testing will be offered with results available the same day.

Walk-ins are welcome, and no appointment is necessary. Adults with Medicaid, no insurance, or who are underinsured are eligible to participate.

The AAMW is having a Halloween adoption special for black and orange animals for $20. All other dogs will be $35 and cats will be $25.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.