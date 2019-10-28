Man dead after crash on South Georgia early Monday morning

By Kaitlin Johnson | October 28, 2019 at 9:34 AM CDT - Updated October 28 at 9:34 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a crash on South Georgia Street early Monday morning.

Around 1:34 a.m., officers were called to a crash near Southwest 58th Avenue and South Georgia Street.

Police say a 23-year-old man had been driving south on Georgia when he lost control of his car, crossed the northbound lanes and struck a steel power transmission pole on the eastside of the road.

The car continued south for about a half a block before coming to a rest.

The driver was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police say speed is a factor in this crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

