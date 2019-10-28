FIRST ALERT: More winter weather on the way

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cool air is in place today, but it will be reinforced by a very cold surge of air tomorrow night.
An upper level system will then get involved, which could lead to the development of mixed precipitation by Wednesday morning.
Starting late Tuesday night, we could see light amounts of freezing rain and sleet which, although not heavy, may be enough to cause slick roads.
Some light snow may then fall on top of the frozen moisture during the early hours Wednesday.
Along with the travel threat, a cold north wind may gust to 30 mph and drop wind chills into the teens.
There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with this storm system, and the forecast could change over the next day or two.
We strongly encourage everyone to stay closely tuned for updates as the storm nears our area.
