Doppler Dave Is Tracking More Wintry Weather

This week is off to a chilly start and it will stay that way for a couple of days. Clouds have thickened and temperatures have stayed in the 30s with a flurry or two across northern counties. Tomorrow will be a repeat with cloudy weather and temps in the 30s. By tomorrow night, however, a round of freezing rain and sleet may develop which could pose icy travel concerns by Wednesday. We are shifting to First Alert Status for wintry cover age and we encourage folks to stay tuned for updates.