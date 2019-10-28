Cold and wet temperatures impacting Panhandle crops to continue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The cold, wet storm that came across the Panhandle last week was more than just messy.
It will likely cause harvest delays for local farmers.
“The frost and the moisture that we received could have an impact on the quality of cotton, but not necessarily the yield. The yield was already determined basically because we reached the time of the season where the plant had quite produced any more bolls,” said Dr. J.D. Ragland, associated with Randall County Agrilife Extension.
The longer the cotton is in the ground, the more farmers risk having lower quality cotton.
The problem is you can’t harvest wet fibers, and muddy fields make it hard on equipment.
“Every time we have that series of weather events, it can continue to decrease the quality of the cotton. So, of course, producers are paid on both yield and quality, so we want to try to maintain as high a quality as we can, and the adverse weather can sure impact the quality,” said Ragland.
Unfortunately for farmers who have not harvested their cotton yet, more cold moisture could be on the way.
“I think we might get like more of a tenth of an inch of freezing rain and sleet, and if we get that, that means we are going to form a glaze of ice. This means we will have ice on crops. We’ll have ice on cotton. We will have ice on roadways, bridges. This one might not be quite as heavy, but it can be messier,” said Doppler Dave Oliver.
Although the weather has caused delays to sorghum grain and cotton, it has positively impacted wheat fields.
“Gives good penetration of the moisture received from that, down deep into the surface, and feeds the root of the wheat plant and causes it to get off to a good start,” said Ragland.
