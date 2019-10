Cold morning with temps in the 20′s. We stay cold today with highs in the 40′s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy today with snow showers possible in our northern areas this evening and overnight. We will be even colder Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 30′s. Rain, freezing rain and snow may be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. It looks to be a cold Halloween with highs in the 40′s and temps dropping into the 20′s Halloween night.