Amarillo police release name of man killed in crash on South Georgia early Monday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has released the name of the man who died after a crash on South Georgia Street early Monday morning.
Around 1:34 a.m., officers were called to a crash near Southwest 58th Avenue and South Georgia Street.
Police say a 23-year-old man, identified as Shawn Michael Miller Jr. of Wichita Falls, had been driving south on Georgia when he lost control of his car, crossed the northbound lanes and struck a steel power transmission pole on the eastside of the road.
The car continued south for about a half a block before coming to a rest.
Miller Jr. was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Police say speed is a factor in this crash.
The crash is under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
