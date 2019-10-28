Amarillo homeowners reminded to check smoke alarms after Sunday house fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is using a Sunday morning house fire as a reminder for homeowners to check their smoke alarms.
Yesterday morning about 4:32 a.m., Amarillo firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 3900 block of Teckla Boulevard, near Ridgecrest Elementary School.
The AFD said there were heavy fire conditions in the rear of the home that also extended through the roof.
The residents evacuated the home safely with no injuries reported and the blaze was brought under control around 5:37 a.m.
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the fire is undetermined with damage estimated at $100,000.
AFD officials are using this house fire as an example to check working batteries for smoke alarms and smoke detectors because these victims were asleep when the fire sparked.
Smoke alarms will alert homeowners of the presence of smoke, meaning the detectors can help save lives in wake of a fire.
While checking smoke alarms during the fall season, the AFD also said it is a good time to talk about an evacuation plan if a home is to catch on fire.
Officials are advising families to find the quickest ways out of bedrooms and choose a meeting point outside of the home and away from the fire.
If anyone has further questions about smoke alarms or coming up with an escape plane, call the AFD at (806) 378-9340.
