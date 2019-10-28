All former Pantex and DOE workers invited to Benefit Workshop

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - All former Pantex Plant and Department of Energy workers are invited to Nuclear Care Partners’ Benefits Workshop event.
The event takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 9:00 a.m. at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens located at 1400 Streit Drive in Amarillo, Texas.
The event is free and open to the public and includes admission to the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.
All former workers can find out if they qualify for financial and medical benefits through the department of labor’s EEOICPA and meet their local care team.
The Filing Forum is designated for former workers needing help filing a claim or who have never applied for EEOICPA benefits.
- This session will help former workers:
- Learn more about the EEOICPA
- Determine if they may qualify for benefits
- Learn how to file a claim
- Find out how to overcome a denial
- Establish next steps & more
The White Card Round Table is designated for former workers who currently have their department of labor medical benefits white card.
This event will also take place on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 1:00 p.m. at the Botanical Gardens.
This session will feature information on:
- Impairments ratings
- How to maximize benefits
- How to add a consequential illness
- In-home care information & more
All former workers interested in attending either of these free events can call (806) 318-4075 for more information.
