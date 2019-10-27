Red Cross, AFD, community volunteers team up to install free smoke alarms in San Jacinto neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Red Cross, the Amarillo Fire Department and other members of the community teamed up to install two to three free smoke alarms throughout homes in the San Jacinto neighborhood.
“It’s just a big push to really make people fire aware, especially going into the winter months, turning on heaters and stuff like that,” said American Red Cross Texas Panhandle Executive Director Kiley Murray. “So this is a really good community project just to make sure our communities safe.”
And the event was actually organized by Randall High School student Adrian Avila as his Eagle Scout service project.
“He’s a 14-year-old kid working on an Eagle service badge for the Boy Scouts and he’s coming in and he’s practically ran this whole thing. He’s in charge today, we’re here to support him,” said Murray.
The goal was to install at least 150 smoke alarms and 300 at the most.
“In order to achieve Eagle Scout rank, one must do an Eagle Scout project which is a service project to the community that is one, nonprofit,” said Avila. “It’s just has to greatly impact the community.”
The Amarillo Fire Department assessed that the San Jacinto Neighborhood was an at-risk area for house fires, which is why it was chosen for the event.
“We’ve been working with San Jacinto Elementary this week, so a lot of the elementary kids have received notice via phone and signup forms,” said Murray. “So we have some forms that people have pre-signed and we have other ones that we’re just going to be old school, knocking on doors and introducing ourselves.”
Avila said the project means more to him than just installing some smoke alarms to earn a badge.
“It’s bigger than the Eagle Scout rank. It’s bigger than installing fire alarms in the San Jacinto area. We really get to make those meaningful human connections,” said Avila.
The American Red Cross plans to do another event like this in the spring, but anyone can call the Red Cross Office to sign up for an installation.
“It’s a very large project, a lot of people and moving parts involved. And for him to pull this off was just extraordinary and the partnership is just amazing,” said Murray.
They also want to remind anyone who has a smoke alarm to test them out when Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 3.
