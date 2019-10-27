1 man has died after ATV accident near Shamrock

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person is dead after an ATV crash Saturday evening in Collingsworth County 2 miles south of Shamrock.
James Moya, 28, was going southbound on County Road 150 approaching an intersection at County Road A5.
Mr. Moya lost control of the ATV and was ejected as it rolled over and ended up on top of him in the south barrow ditch of the intersection.
He was transported to Shamrock General Hospital with life-threatening injuries and he later died from those injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.
