Chilly Week

It’s been a much cooler day thanks to the passing of a cold front. Temperatures have been in the 40s for most, some spots have been in the 30s. Been seeing some colder wind chill values thanks to a decent North wind. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect increasing clouds, light North winds and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Monday is looking cooler with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Expect cloudy skies with a slim chance of snow flurries mainly NW.
Much of the week looks cold, we are also tracking a snow chance on Wednesday.