Another Cold Front

It’s been a nice day with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Pretty much all the snow has melted across the area except for Northern facing spots & portions of the NE Panhandle. There is a noticeable cold bias in the NE Panhandle where snow is still present. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Sunday is looking much colder as a cold front moves into the area. Expect highs in the mid to upper 40s across the Northern zones, & 50s-60s ahead of the front. North winds will also start to increase through the day.