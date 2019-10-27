Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Expect various lane closures on I-27 between 45th Avenue and 26th Avenue for weather-related road repairs.
Watch for lane closures on US 87 northbound at the 15th Avenue bridge for concrete repairs.
Various lanes will be closed on Amarillo Boulevard from Hughes Street to Western Street for edge maintenance.
Various lane closures along the I-40 and I-27 corridors as crews repair guardrails and cable barriers.
The right lanes of the I-27 frontage roads will be closed in both directions from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily from Western Street to Georgia Street as construction of ADA-compliant sidewalks and ramps continues.
Temporary ramp and frontage road lane closures may be necessary on I-40 westbound for overlay work.
Hillside Road will be closed at Helium Road from Wednesday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Nov. 1 for installation of drainage pipes.
FM 293 will be closed from SH 136 to FM 683 in both directions for road widening work. Traffic will be detoured to FM 245 while crews are working.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.