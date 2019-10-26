Weather Outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday will certainly be the warmer day of the weekend as we warm to near 70 degrees.
Another cold front, however, will sweep across our region Sunday with a blustery north wind and temperatures in the 40s.
