Authorities seek suspect after vehicle chase through Moore and Hartley County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday morning, deputies from Moore and Hartley County were involved in a vehicle chase with Phillip Tello.
Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle.
Tello began driving erratically causing damage to properties throughout Moore and Hartley Counties.
He was able to elude deputies and abandoned the vehicle.
A felony arrest warrant has been issued for Phillip Tello, also know as “PJ Tello” for evading in a motor vehicle.
If anyone has information on his whereabouts call Moore County Crime Stoppers at 806-935-8477 or Dalhart Dispatch at 806-244-5544.
Anyone with information could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
