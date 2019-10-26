Authorities seek suspect after vehicle chase through Moore and Hartley County

Authorities seek suspect after vehicle chase through Moore and Hartley County
Phillip Tello (Source: KFDA)
October 26, 2019 at 4:17 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 4:35 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday morning, deputies from Moore and Hartley County were involved in a vehicle chase with Phillip Tello.

Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle.

Tello began driving erratically causing damage to properties throughout Moore and Hartley Counties.

He was able to elude deputies and abandoned the vehicle.

A felony arrest warrant has been issued for Phillip Tello, also know as “PJ Tello” for evading in a motor vehicle.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts call Moore County Crime Stoppers at 806-935-8477 or Dalhart Dispatch at 806-244-5544.

Anyone with information could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

