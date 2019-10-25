You’re invited to join the City of Amarillo’s City’s Boards/Commissions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Applications are now available from the City of Amarillo are looking for residents to get involve by joining the boards and commissions of the city.
The city invites you to help make a difference that would change the Amarillo Community. There are several Boards Commissions available to apply for that cover a wide range of topic and skills.
The official deadline to apply is next Thursday, October 31st. You can find more information here or submit an application through here.
Here are the listing for the positions that are open:
- Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities
- Airport Advisory Board
- AEDC
- Amarillo Hospital District
- Amarillo Housing Finance Corporation
- Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District
- Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board
- Bi-City County Health District Board
- Board of Review for Landmarks, Historic Districts, and Downtown Design
- Community Development Advisory Committee
- Condemnation Appeals Commission
- Construction Advisory and Appeals Commission
- Convention and Visitor’s Council
- East Gateway Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #2 Board of Directors
- Environmental Task Force
- Greenways Public Improvement District Advisory Board
- Library Board
- Parks and Recreation Board
- Quail Creek Public Improvement District Advisory Board
- Town Square Public Improvement District Advisory Board
- Traffic Advisory Board
- Zoning Board of Adjustment
