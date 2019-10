The main snow event has come to an end up some flurries may still be possible in the east this morning. Temps are very cold in the 20′s and 30′s. Skies are clearing out and temps will warm into the 40′s and 50′s under mostly sunny skies. We drop back into the 20′s and 30′s overnight. Saturday will be much warmer in the 60′s and 70′s. Another front moves in Sunday into Monday dropping us back into the 40′s.