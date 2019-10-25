This Weekend in the Panhandle

WIN FREE tickets, just share this on your timeline with #amarillosBestHauntedHouse #fearamarillo and we will be watching and we will goto your share a tag you on the original post if you are a winner. Good for the entire month of October 2019 so share often and share to your friends pages! Check out Amarillo's BEST Haunted House: FRIGHTMARE. 816 S Van Buren Amarillo, TX 79101 Open Every Friday and Sat (7 to midnight) in October and on Halloween (7 to 10)