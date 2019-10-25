This Weekend in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
From cookie decorating to haunted houses, here’s what events are happening this weekend!
The 13 annual Randall County Steak-Out benefiting the Randall County Junior Livestock Show will be held this Saturday.
The event kicks off at the First United Bank Event Center at the WTAMU campus at 6:30 p.m.
The public is invited to enjoy a steak dinner catered by the Coors Cowboy Club.
A live auction and a reverse drawing for up to $4000 will be up for grabs.
A closing dance will be held featuring a popular local band, Young Country, to finish the night off.
A cash bar will be offered, and everyone in the Panhandle is invited to enjoy a good meal and support the cause.
For ticket information, please contact (806) 433-2434.
Vampires, ghosts and creatures alike are invited to the annual Monster Bash event this weekend.
The event is a two-day event, running Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.
Members of DHDC can get in early at 5:30 p.m. on both days.
There will be a handful of spooky activities, including treat stations, face painting, games and more.
The DHDC also said there will be spine-chilling science experiments families can check out.
General admission is $3 and children two and under get in free.
Belmar Bakery is hosting a cookie decorating event on Saturday.
From 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., you’re invited to stop in and decorate some Halloween-themed cookies!
Cookie decorating costs $5 for two cookies. Add $2 for a cup of Witch’s Brew Punch.
The creeps will come out this weekend at the Amarillo Scaregrounds.
Scaregrounds will be open Fridays and Saturdays in October. It will also be open the Sunday before Halloween, Halloween Day and Dia De Los Muertos on Nov. 1.
The pepsi pass costs $40, an all night pass is $60 or you can pay individually for the attractions.
Scaregrounds has six different haunted activities family and friends can participate in.
Get your tickets at the gate or online.
The FRIGHTMARE Haunted House is open for the spooky season.
You can catch a scare at the haunted attraction on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 7:00 p.m. at 816 S. Van Buren St.
The Halloween event serves as a fundraiser for the AAYC Community Center.
Leaders with the center work with the youth to teach them how to build a haunted house.
General admission is $20.
Become part of a horror scene straight out of a movie at the 6th Street Massacre in October.
The haunted house at 3015 S.W. 6th Ave. will be open Fridays and Saturday starting at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the haunted house.
Amarillo’s newest haunted house Butcher’s Hollow is open for October.
The haunted house is open every Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. this month and is located at 2503 S.W. 45th Ave.
Tickets are $20.
If you have an event you’d like us to cover, send all information to newsroom@newschannel10.com.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.