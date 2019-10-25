State, local efforts to combat lack of high speed internet access in rural areas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Only 69-percent of rural Texans are able to access high speed internet as of 2016, according to an article published this month by the comptroller’s office.
In a map of internet coverage from the FCC, Potter and Randall only have more than 50 and 70-percent of the population with high speed internet.
The lowest percentages are in counties like Dallam, Sherman, Hemphill, Hansford and Roberts counties.
“There have been estimates that some $6.7 billion in sales could be added to rural economies and 23,000 jobs could be added if we increase broadband access in rural areas,” said Spokesperson for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Chris Bryan.
Low broadband access can also have adverse effects on telemedicine as well as education both in and out of the classroom.
AW Broadband is one local internet provider that says they service many clients who work in agriculture.
“A lot of these guys they do their QuickBooks, they do their accounting, they may do a lot of business stuff, ordering parts like tractor parts and whatever they need to do on the internet,” said President of AW Broadband Matthew Carpenter. "There’s usually no connectivity just outside the city limits, so we’re able to provide them high speed internet connectivity via wireless especially if they’re a little outside the footprint of cable and your standard DSL. "
“There’s a lot of service industries, you know, tire shops, small automotive repair, insurance companies, everybody’s doing their stuff,” said Operations Manager for Plains Internet Andrew Monroe. “It’s the same needs that you have in Amarillo as you do in just any city out there and it’s convenient for these business owners to work in the same community that they live.”
The Texas Comptroller’s Office said the last legislative session produced some promising solutions for this issue.
One of those is an initiative that prompts TXDOT to provide ample online notice for highway construction which would help in the case of fiber installation.
“We live in a big state and we have a diverse geography and it’s quite expensive to put that infrastructure in place,”said Bryan.
Electric co-ops can also now use existing easements to build broadband infrastructure, instead of worrying about building on private property.
