Plowing the snow away: TxDot and the City of Amarillo working together

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDot and the City of Amarillo snowplow drivers work together to clear the roads. Both entities are responsible for different areas.
“Texas department of transportation is responsible for your interstates, your farm to market roads your U.S. highways and your state highways. The city of Amarillo street department they are going to be the ones to take care of your avenues,” said Sonja Gross, affiliate TxDot.
Snowplow drivers then have a way to prioritize which roads to do first.
“I40, I27, US 87, US 60, any roads that go into hospitals, or go and service emergency personnel, those are going to be our priority roads. They get the first round of snowplows, brine, sand, whatever is needed. The bridges, the overpasses, that’s where we go first. And then, from there, we will work out to the regular highways that are interstate owned, and then the farm to market roads are unfortunately the last to get it. Still, we have to keep the large corridors open so that our emergency personnel can get to where they need to and to keep it running for commerce reasons as well,” said Gross.
Even though we had 116 crashes in Amarillo, just from this storm, the city advises, the roads can get much worse.
“We have six response conditions that are determined by the weather, determined by the condition. This would have been a response level two for us, which means de-icing operations were in working order for all of the overpasses. Really wasn’t a lot of snow removal in this. Those conditions go from one to six, with six being the worst,” said Assistant Director of Public Works Donny Hooper.
Both TxDot and the City of Amarillo have drivers working around the clock.
“We had ten trucks that were assigned to this, split into two different shifts. With our employees, we had a shift that ran 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and we had another shift that ran 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. this morning to make sure that all the areas were de-iced and in good shape,” said Hopper.
