'It was just another day’, Armstrong County’s first all female-fire-crew responded Wed

Armstrong County, Texas (KFDA) - Wednesday, Armstrong County Fire Departments posted that their first all female-fire-crew responded to a fire in their own truck.
The crew was dispatched to a grass fire. Being a volunteer fire department, whoever is in the area and available when a fire breaks out reports to the scene.
In this case, it happened to be two of the four women in the department.
“I noticed that there were two women on one truck and they were the only ones on that truck so I announced over the radio that ‘hey guys this is the first time in Claude history that I’ve seen an all-woman truck on a fire scene," said Claude Fire Chief Dwayne Holt.
The two women who were operating the truck say they didn't even pay any attention to the fact they were making history.
It was just like any other day.
“It’s just a normal day. We just decided what trucks we were all taking and went out and started fighting a fire. It wasn’t different than any other day,” said Alexandra Sharon, Armstrong County firefighter.
Out of two fire stations in Armstrong, there are about 30 firefighters, four of whom are female.
“Most of the time, I feel like I’m just one of the guys. Everyone is just so outgoing, and if I’m like ‘oh, I can’t do this’ or 'what about this,’ they’re more than willing just to jump in and help me out,” said Macy Lawler, Armstrong County firefighter, and EMT.
Women have only been serving on the Armstrong county fire departments for around five years now. One of the first women to pave the way, Felicia Holt.
“I think it helps the community, especially girls, women, to see other women in the fire department. So they don’t think it’s just an all man's world and woman can perform just as well as men can and have each others back,” said Felicia Holt, Armstrong County firefighter.
These women say they are happy to serve the community and provide an example for women in the firefighting industry.
“It’s just part of helping the community out. I’ve lived here for 20, about 20 years. I grew up here, basically born and raised here. For me, it’s about helping the community that brought me up,” said Shay Hand, Armstrong County firefighter.
