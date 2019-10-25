FUN’raiser Night to benefit Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society at FRIGHTMARE Haunted House

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society wants to scare you for a great cause.
Frightmare Haunted House is donating 10-percent of all sales this Saturday, Oct. 26 to the Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society.
The haunted house is located at 816 South Van Buren in Amarillo. It’s open Friday and Saturday nights in October from 7:00 p.m. through midnight.
All money earned at the event goes to benefit area non-profits.
Additionally, APHS will also be selling tickets at a discounted rate of $15, cash only.
Discounted tickets are available during adoption events at PetSmart and at the APHS office located at 3501 South Osage Street through the single doors.
