Dallam and Hartley Counties expand their telemedicine program

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Having access to specialists in rural community is not something two counties in the Northwest Panhandle have had in the past.
With the help of a grant from the Dalhart Economic Development corporation, the Dallam Hartley Counties Hospital District was able to invest in a Telemedicine Program to help serve their community.
“Telemedicine is a vital tool that we use through technology to interact with a clinician on one side of the screen and we have a patient in the room," said the Director of Outpatient services Sherril Schwartz. "Care is the same, its quality, they answer their questions there is a nurse on site who actually does a lot of things with the technology while they are on camera.”
Many worry about their privacy when using technology, but this is not just any video chatting device. It is a special medical video calling software that is HIPPA complaint so your information will stay confidential.
Others also worry about not having human contact with medical staff in the future.
“I don’t think we loose anything by using telemedicine, it is just another extension of services that we can provide. Even though the doctor has to be remote, everybody else is right there with you," said Caretaker and CEO DHCHD Loree Tamayo.
This technology is a way to get big city care in the comfort of your small town.
Anytime a specialist was needed, patients had to drive to Amarillo, Lubbock or even Dallas which is not just a trip around the corner.
“I’d have to take off a day from work, and then my mother being elderly its pretty taxing,” said Tamayo. “It would be at least a four hour trip and she would be wore out it would take her a day to recover, i’d miss a day of work and then basically i’d do all of that for a 15 minute appointment and the same thing happens, I get the same level of service they are able to look at her heart, they are able to look at her skin, they are able to do everything that they would do at the appointment. And I feel very comfortable talking with the clinician on the other side I get my questions answered and it takes me 15 to 20 minutes versus 4 to 5 hours.”
DHCHD currently offers teledermatology and telecardiology, and just now added teleneurology and gastroenterology last month.
They hope to add more specialist to be able to soon deliver telepsychiatry in the next few months.
