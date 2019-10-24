Westbound Soncy and I-40 traffic is back to normal after semi vs semi collision

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Westbound traffic is now back to normal after a semi versus semi collision West of Soncy and I-40.
According to DPS, at around 6:30 p.m. one semi ran into the back of another one causing traffic to come to a stand still.
One semi was the blocking the road that shut down all Westbound traffic. No injuries are reported at this time.
We will bring you the latest on this incident as it is still developing at this time.
Newschannel 10 has crews on scene and will be bringing you the latest.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.