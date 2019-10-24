Tracking cold, wind and snow

First Alert- Our cold front is moving in dropping temps in the 30′s to our north. We are seeing strong winds gusting up to 35 mph. Strong winds will make wind chill temps in the teens and 20′s. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Snow will being in the northwest and move south. Some rain mixing in in the southern panhandle may be possible. Snow will clear out by evening and overnight. Light accumulations will still be possible. Friday will stay cooler in the 40′s and 50′s. We may see a few lingering showers Friday as we clear out. We warm into the 70′s on Saturday before another cold front moves in on Sunday.