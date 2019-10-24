Texas man dies after 1-vehicle rollover in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Texas man is dead after a one-vehicle rollover Wednesday afternoon near Channing.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, about 4:05 p.m. yesterday, 32-year-old Derek Cameron, of Grapevine, was traveling northbound on U.S. 385 in a 1998 Chevrolet K1500 pickup truck, just south of Channing.
Cameron attempted to pass a vehicle that was also traveling north in a no passing zone.
In order to prevent hitting oncoming traffic in the southbound lane, Cameron drove into a ditch, over-corrected to the right and lost control of the pickup truck.
The pickup truck rolled multiple times before landing in a ditch.
Cameron was pronounced dead on scene and a passenger was transported to an Amarillo hospital where he remains in stable condition with serious injuries.
Officials are investigating the crash.
