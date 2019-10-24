School, business closings due to winter weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The winter weather in the area is impacting schools and businesses.
Some schools in the area are changing release or start times or closing due to the weather.
- Boys Ranch ISD will release at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and start late Friday, October 25 at 10:00 a.m.
- Des Moines Municipal Schools are closed Thursday as well due to the snow.
Some businesses in the area are closing or cancelling events due to the weather.
- The Annual Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Banquet has been cancelled this evening.
