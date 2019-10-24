Road closures due to the wintry weather conditions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some roads around the area are closed due to the wintry weather conditions.
According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, 87 northbound and southbound are shut down due to wrecks and whiteout conditions. TxDOT and DPS are in route to close the road.
According to the Oldham County Sheriff’s Office, I-40 westbound and eastbound are dangerous to drive on at this time. There are multiple wrecks and slide-offs.
The Amarillo Police Department is working some wrecks on I-40 as well. The first crash is at the westbound to northbound interchange into downtown. The other is at the I-40 and I-27 split onto I-40 east.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Highway 64/87 around mile marker 381 to the county line roadways are slick, and visibility decreases are you drive closer to the county line.
Officials are asking drivers to stay off the roads if they do not have to drive.
