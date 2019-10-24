New in Amarillo: Shopping Center, Protein Shake Shop, & Crossfit Gym

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Downtown Amarillo continues to grow with two new businesses opening their doors across from Hodgetown, plus a new shopping center on the northwest side of town just had their ribbon cutting.
The three newest locally owned businesses in Amarillo range from a CrossFit Gym to a Protein Shake Shop to a new Shopping Center that has one tenant eager for business.
In Downtown Amarillo, in prime real estate, across the street from Hodgetown, you can see the T3B CrossFit gym that recently opened in August.
The mission of the gym is for you to get stronger and have fun while doing it.
“We live by our core values, which are: humble, accountable, approachable, and engaged," said T3B CrossFit Owner JP Nicholson. "That goes for the staff and our members. We don’t take ourselves really serious. Like I said from the beginning, I believe that people just want to move better and feel better, and that’s what we do here.”
T3B offers a wide range of memberships from unlimited to monthly, or they offer a drop in rates.
If you are new to CrossFit, they do require you to complete an on-ramp class to learn the proper movements, so you do not get hurt.
After your workout, you can head next door to Center City Shakes and Bakes, where you can find nutritional items like smoothies, protein shakes, salads, keto-friendly baked goods, green smoothies, and much more.
“Customer Service is key here. We love our customers. You guys come; first, we cater to you. So, if you are ever downtown and need a meal replacement or lunch, stop in and see us," said Center City Shakes and Bakes Owner Katecha Cook.
Center City Shakes and Bakes is a protein shake shop where they say that they strive to serve and satisfy your nutritional needs through high-quality products, and want to contribute to making Amarillo a healthier city.
On the northwest side of town, Gem Lake Hill Shopping Center had a ribbon-cutting recently, with one tenant open for business. Posh Nail Spa offers manicures, pedicures, waxing, and lash extensions.
They are offering a special discount of 30% off any service until mid-November.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.